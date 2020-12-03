The global specialty chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 118.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2024

The increasing demand from the agrochemical industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies will hamper market growth.

The growing world population and the declining arable land have led to an increasing focus on raising crop yields. The lack of proper food storage infrastructure and the inefficient distribution of food grains have also made it necessary to increase crop yields. This has encouraged specialty chemical companies to develop various yield-enhancing agrochemicals. The increasing awareness among farmers regarding agrochemicals will provide high growth opportunity for the vendors in the market. Hence, the rising demand for food and the decreasing amount of land for crop cultivation, especially in developing countries, will propel the use of agrochemicals for the improvement of farm yields and the reduction of crop loss.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: End-user Landscape

Agrochemicals not only help to produce healthy crops but also ensure the safety of crops from pests. The growth of modern-day cultivation such as floriculture and horticulture, increasing literacy among farmers, and the rising awareness about the use of pesticides and fertilizers in major agriculture-focused countries are driving the growth of the agrochemicals segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the industrial and institutional cleaners, electronic chemicals, adhesives and sealants, food additives, and construction chemicals segments.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest specialty chemicals market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for agrochemicals, plastic additives, food additives, and adhesives and sealants will significantly drive specialty chemicals market growth in this region over the forecast period. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for specialty chemicals in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

