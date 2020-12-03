Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Barzaghi Srl will emerge as major water soluble polymers market participants during 2020-2024

The water soluble polymers market is expected to grow by USD 11.60 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the water soluble polymers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005673/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Soluble Polymers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The water soluble polymers market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Water Soluble Polymers Market Participants:

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers acrylic acid as a water soluber polymer, which has a freezing point of +13°C and is fully miscible in the water at +20°C.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Ingredients and Intermediates and Solvents. The company offers 2-Pyrol 2-pyrrolidone. The product is used as a drug solubilizer and penetration enhancer in parenteral and injectable dosage forms, specifically in veterinary products.

Barzaghi Srl

Barzaghi Srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as polyvinyl alcohol, guar gum, and xanthan gum.

Water Soluble Polymers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Water soluble polymers market is segmented as below:

Product Polyacrylamide Gaur Gum Polyvinyl Alcohol Casein Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Type Synthetic Polymers Natural Polymers

Application Water Treatment Oil And Gas Paper, Textile Others



The water soluble polymers market is driven by the increasing need for fresh water. In addition, other factors such as growing demand from the wastewater treatment and food and beverages industry are expected to trigger the water soluble polymers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 6% during the forecast period.

