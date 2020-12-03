With the health and safety of its guests and associates as its top priority, Accor, a global leader in the augmented hospitality sector, has granted the ALLSAFE label to three of its hotels in Athens after receiving approval from SGS.

The brand new Athens Capital Hotel-MGallery Collection, in the heart of Athens, the strategically located Sofitel Athens Airport and the historic Novotel Athènes received external approval from SGS after our inspections ensured their compliance with health protocols and strict adherence to Accor's practices.

These inspections covered a range of parameters, such as the confirmation of cleaning and disinfection practices, waste testing and water safety, air quality testing in internal areas, audits of emergency services and training in new health protocols.

Following confirmation from SGS experts, the three hotels in Athens received the ALLSAFE label, demonstrating Accor's commitment to offering a safe stay through the implementation of necessary practices and the adherence to instructions from local authorities.

Accor's strategic partnership with SGS, which extends to the implementation of inspections in Southern Europe (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Malta), combines the dependability and prestige of the two Groups in the process of complying to and observing the new health protocols. This partnership aims at returning the tourism industry to a form of normalcy and encouraging the general public to travel more.

