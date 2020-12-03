Continued deployment of the Asset Smart policy

Five assets to be purchased from landowner

High quality assets in key locations in France

A total transaction price of around EUR 67m

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has reached an agreement to buy the real estate of five of the nursing homes that it operates in France. These facilities are all located in key areas for Korian and well integrated into their local health eco-system, with strong operating track records.

A Sale Purchase Agreement covering all the five facilities has been signed, three are in the Paris region and two in the Centre Val de Loire region. These facilities represent 500 beds and around twenty thousand square metres.

The transaction represents a total of around EUR 67 million.

Korian continues to increase its real estate ownership as part of its "Asset Smart" strategy adopted in 2016. The ownership of its buildings allows Korian a flexibility in its operations and enables the Group to capture part of the value creation of the real estate in which it operates. As of 30th June 2020 Korian owns 23% of its network and could reach 25% by end 2021.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

