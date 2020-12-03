RISE conference is leaving Hong Kong for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

RISE conference, "Asia's largest tech gathering" according to CNBC, is moving to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for March 2022.

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The company behind Web Summit - the world's largest technology event according to the Financial Times - has signed a new partnership with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to host RISE in Malaysia's capital city.

The event will now take place as an in-person conference in Kuala Lumpur, after five successful years in Hong Kong.

"We are always looking to find the best homes for our events. We've built the best tech conference in the world in Lisbon, and now have the certainty that comes with a 10-year deal and an incredible venue. We're excited for RISE to grow from strength to strength in its new home." - said Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO of RISE conference and Web Summit.

"We are extremely grateful for the support the city of Hong Kong has given RISE over the last five years. We have thoroughly enjoyed building RISE to what it is today in Hong Kong, and have made some long-lasting friends in the city. This is not a goodbye to Hong Kong. We hope to return to the city in future with a brand new event." - he added.

"I was absolutely thrilled when Paddy chose Hong Kong to launch RISE back in 2015. It helped put Hong Kong on the map as a destination for tech. It makes sense to now expand the conference into other parts of Asia. Hosting RISE in Kuala Lumpur is going to expand the event into an exciting region of Southeast Asia." - said Casey Lau, co-host of RISE.

About RISE

According to CNBC, RISE is "the largest technology gathering in Asia". The event will gather the world's leading founders, investors, multinationals and most promising startups in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the first time in March 2022, after five successful years in Hong Kong. They will be joined by journalists from major global media outlets, and thousands of attendees, to create unparalleled networking potential.

About Web Summit

Forbes says Web Summit is "the best tech conference on the planet"; Bloomberg calls it "Davos for geeks"; Politico "the Olympics of tech"; the Guardian "Glastonbury for geeks". In the words of the Financial Times, Web Summit is "the world's largest tech conference", and the Telegraph calls it the "planet's 'best' tech conference".

