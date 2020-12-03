Installations hit a record 476 MW/764 MWh in the third quarter, with California's deployment figures alone shattering all previous quarterly records.From pv magazine USA According to the latest edition of Wood Mackenzie's U.S. energy storage monitor, the country deployed 476 MW of energy storage in the third quarter, or 240% more than was installed in the second quarter, which just so happened to be the previous quarterly record for installed capacity. That 476 MW mark represents more than 500% year-over-year growth from the third quarter of 2019. The jump in capacity forced WoodMac to edit ...

