DJ Eve Sleep plc: Trading statement

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Trading statement 03-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Trading update Strong trading through November, further upgrade to expectations eve Sleep ("eve", the "Company), the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces a trading update covering the eleven months ended 30 November 2020, following a successful Black Friday trading period. As previously reported on 3 September trading was strong through the summer months. As a result the Board raised revenue expectations for the full year ended 31 December 2020 to at least GBP22m, with a commensurate reduction in EBITDA losses. Since that announcement, trading momentum has continued at elevated levels, with particularly strong performances across our mattress and bedframe ranges. The November Which? consumer group review of the UK mattress market concluded that eve now has the two best mattresses in the UK and three of the top five. This, combined with recent product launches, such as the 'well slept' range of sleep accessories, fueled by the initial success of the 'switch off' TV campaign - which launched on 1 November and will run every Sunday evening until April 2021 on Channel 4 - has resulted in year-on-year revenue growth of some 15% for the five months ended 30 November 2020. As a result the Board now expects full year revenues of at least GBP24m and a reduced Underlying EBITDA loss of approximately GBP2.5m, which would represent a 77% year-on-year reduction. As at 30 November 2020 the Company had a net cash position of c.GBP8m. December is also an important trading period and accordingly the Company will provide a more detailed trading update for the full year on 21 January 2021. Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: "We have had a strong November and a remarkable performance over the Black Friday period, with sales over the four days totalling GBP1.1m, up 45% on the previous year. On Black Friday itself we sold a mattress on average every three minutes. eve continues to cement its position as a premium provider of sleep wellness products and it is pleasing to see this increasingly recognised by independent review bodies such as Which?, who've recognised eve's hybrid range as the best mattresses in the UK, as well as partnerships with premium store based brands, such as Olivier Desforges in France and Dunelm and Next in the UK. We are undoubtedly benefitting from structural tailwinds, with the shift to online continuing at pace, as well as ongoing strength in the homewares sector. There is no visibility as to how long these positive drivers will continue and uncertainties around Brexit and consumer spending remain. However, what is certain is that eve is in a far better place, in terms of its differentiated brand positioning, its superb product portfolio and its robust financials, to realise the opportunities that 2021 will no doubt bring." The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive via M7 Communications Officer LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: TST TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 88944 EQS News ID: 1152457 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)