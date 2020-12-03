Sectra signs subscription-based enterprise imaging contract with Dayton Children's Hospital in US

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, CT, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution to Dayton Children's Hospital. They will utilize the platform's radiology and cardiology modules as well as the multi-media archive VNA, to store all medical images throughout the health system. This unified imaging platform, tightly integrated with Epic Radiant, will provide all caregivers a full patient overview regardless of their reading location.

Dayton Children's is a teaching hospital providing primary and subspecialty ambulatory and acute inpatient care for Dayton, Ohio, and its 20-county service area. In addition to its 181-bed main campus hospital, it has 12 outpatient locations providing emergent, urgent, and routine care.

The contract, signed in October, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This will allow Dayton Children's the ability to easily expand into other specialties and gain access to new functionality, as it becomes available. Acquiring enterprise imaging as a subscription provides a more efficient way of scaling the system as volumes grow.

"I am happy to welcome Dayton Children's as a Sectra One customer. Their goal of eliminating silos and creating a unified imaging platform aligns well with Sectra's enterprise functionality. Patients and providers will have access to a complete electronic health record," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a complete and robust system armed with efficient and accurate clinical tools, proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is ranked "Best in KLAS" for seven consecutive years at medical.sectra.com.

Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit sectra.com.

