EU environmental laws are driving the implementation of zero-emission solutions in the Netherlands.In late May 2019, the Dutch Council of State ruled that the existing rules for approving construction projects and nitrogen-emitting farming activities were against EU legislation and, in particular, the European Habitats Directive. As a consequence, many construction projects were halted in the Netherlands. Plans to cut speed limits and reduce nitrogen emissions by halving the country's livestock population were also proposed. The farming sector reacted to the proposals with a series of protest ...

