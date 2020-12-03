QUANTUM GENOMICS: Very successfull Private Placement

Not for release, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to distribute this announcement.

20 M€ raised through a private placement of 4.445.476 new common shares at a price of 4.5 €

Otium Capital, a new leading shareholder with 3.4 % of capital

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs acting directly on the brain to treat difficult-to-treat/resistant arterial hypertension and heart failure (the "Company"), today announced a successful capital increase through a private placement (the "Private Placement").

As part of this private placement, 4.445.476 new shares were issued at a unit price of €4.50, including the issue premium, for a gross total amount of approximately €20 M, which represents 20 % of the share capital prior to the transaction.

This transaction will enable Quantum Genomics to structure its capital, institutionalize its share ownership and secure the financing required for the industrial production of firibastat and the development of fixed combinations. According to its current development plan, this financing gives the Company enough financial visibility until the end of 2022.

Otium Capital, the family office of French entrepreneur Pierre-Edouard Stérin, founder of the SmartBox Group, is acquiring a stake in the company alongside several French and international investment funds.

"This is an important new milestone for our company, which in 2020 has taken critical steps toward the commercialization of firibastat. The financing secured as a result of this transaction will be used to prepare for future clinical and commercial operations as well as to consolidate our fundamentals so that we can continue to confidently pursue our business plan," said Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics.

TERMS OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Private Placement was conducted with the removal of the preferential subscription right of the Company's existing shareholders, pursuant to articles L.225-129 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, in accordance with the ninth resolution of the General Meeting of Quantum Genomics held on July 16, 2020 (the "General Meeting").

This private placement resulted in the issuance of 4.445.476 new shares, which represents 20% of the share capital before the transaction, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code.

The placement price was set at €4.50 per share following an accelerated book-building procedure, amounting to a discount of 7.8% on the last twenty (20) daily cotations.

For informational purposes, the stake of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue will be decreased to 0.83%.

The new shares are subject to all statutory provisions and are treated in the same way as the old shares. The new shares bear rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market under the same ISIN code FR0011648971 - ALQGC. Settlement and delivery of the new ordinary shares and their admission to trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris are scheduled for December 7, 2020.

The Company's share capital will then consist of 26.672.856 shares. Following the capital increase, the Company's ownership structure has changed as follows:

Shareholding before private placement in number of shares in percentage Shareholding after private placement in number of shares in percentage Téthys 993,161 4.5% Téthys 993,161 3.7% Investisseurs institutionnels 2,000,464 9.0% Otium Capital 888,888 3.3% Management 1,333,643 6.0% Investisseurs institutionnels 5,557,052 20.8% Investisseurs retails 17,900,112 80.5% Management 1,333,643 5.0% Investisseurs retails 17,900,112 67.1% Total 22,227,380 100.0% Total 26,672,856 100.0%

Gilbert Dupont acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner on this Private Placement.

Orsay Avocats (Frédéric Lerner - Pierre Hesnault) acted as legal counsel on this Private Placement.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

NOTICE

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority, the offer of Quantum Genomics shares as part of this capital increase conducted by private placement, in accordance with article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code and the applicable regulatory provisions, will not give rise to the establishment of a prospectus subject to the approval of the French Financial Markets Authority.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe to securities in the United States or any other country.

The securities of Quantum Genomics covered by this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and Quantum Genomics does not intend to conduct a public offering of its securities in the United States. Securities may only be offered, subscribed to or sold in the United States following registration under the U.S. Securities Act or as part of an exemption from such registration requirement.

The circulation of this press release may, in certain countries, be subject to specific regulations. The persons in possession of this press release must inform themselves of and comply with any local restrictions.

Any decision to subscribe to or purchase Quantum Genomics shares must be made solely on the basis of public information concerning Quantum Genomics. Gilbert Dupont bears no liability for this information.

