Enthera Pharmaceuticals ("Enthera"), a biotech company developing disease-modifying biologics to transform the therapeutic paradigm of specific autoimmune conditions by re-establishing stem cell capabilities in a non-traditional way, announces that it has appointed Kazumi Shiosaki to its Board of Directors, and Lisa Olson to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Kazumi brings experience as both an entrepreneur and an investor within the field of biotechnology. She is currently the CEO of Twentyeight-Seven, a biotech company focused on novel RNA biology that she co-founded alongside prominent Harvard investigators. Kazumi was also a co-founder and CEO of Mitobridge, a start-up company developing mitochondrial drugs for the treatment of muscle and kidney diseases, until its acquisition by Astellas Pharma in 2018. Prior to Mitobridge, she was a co-founder and start-up CEO of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), a leader in novel epigenetic therapeutics for cancer. She has also been a Managing Director at MPM Capital.

Lisa is a senior pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience in research and drug discovery. She is currently Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Magenta Therapeutics, where she provides strategic direction, oversight and execution for research and discovery efforts. Lisa joined Magenta after 15 years in leadership positions at the AbbVie Bioresearch Center, most recently as Vice President, Immunology Discovery and Site Head, where she was responsible for all immunology discovery scientific and portfolio decisions. Prior to AbbVie, Lisa served as a Research Fellow and Group Leader in Inflammation Immunology at Pfizer.

Kazumi and Lisa will work closely with the leadership team and other Board and Scientific Advisors to support the growth and development of Enthera.

Giovanni Amabile, CEO of Enthera, commented: "The appointment of Kazumi Shiosaki and Lisa Olson will greatly benefit Enthera. Kazumi is a biotech veteran with an outstanding track record in corporate development and fundraising across both European and US markets, while Lisa brings extensive experience in drug discovery and development from roles at Magenta Therapeutics, AbbVie and Pfizer. The support of Kazumi and Lisa will be instrumental as we progress our pipeline and take Enthera to the next level."

Kazumi Shioshaki, newly appointed Board member of Enthera, stated: "Enthera Pharmaceuticals is an exciting young biotech, with an innovative and unique approach to treating underserved autoimmune disorders. The recent Series A financing round was a great achievement, and I look forward to working with the Enthera team as we push onwards and use these funds to build a world-class international company with first-in-class therapeutics."

Lisa Olson, newly appointed Scientific Advisory Board member, added: "I look forward to supporting Giovanni and the rest of the Enthera team in the progression of their clinical assets. The Company's lead product is a promising biologic candidate for type 1 diabetes and gastrointestinal diseases, with the wider pipeline offering potential treatments for several underserved autoimmune conditions."

Enthera recently closed a EUR 28 million funding, with investment from renowned investors Sofinnova Partners, AbbVie and JDRF T1D Fund. The funds will be used to accelerate the Company's lead program, Ent001, to clinical proof-of-concept.

Kazumi started her career at AbbVie (then Abbott Labs) and from there joined Millennium (now part of Takeda), where she worked in senior functions in both research and corporate development. She is also a Board member of the Sandford Burnham Prebys Institute. Kazumi holds a PhD in Synthetic Chemistry from UC Berkeley.

Lisa began her career as Assistant Professor at Washington University School of Medicine, following a post-doctoral cardiovascular fellowship at the University of Chicago. She holds a PhD from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Bachelor of Science from Iowa State University.

About Enthera

Enthera Srl is a biotech company developing first-in-class biologics to transform the treatment paradigm of specific autoimmune conditions by re-establishing stem cell capabilities in a non-traditional way. The Company's primary target indications are type 1 diabetes (T1D) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Enthera's pioneering approach capitalizes on the key discovery of the IGFBP3/TMEM219 pathway, which is involved in beta cell and stem cell apoptosis in pancreas and gut, respectively.

The Company is building a pipeline of inhibitory monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and fusion proteins targeting the pathway via multiple angles. Its lead program Ent001 is the only drug in development with the potential to restore the endogenous pancreatic stem cell compartment in T1D as well as the original intestine structure in IBD, in order to re-stablish organ function.

Enthera is a private company headquartered in Milan, Italy and founded in 2016 by Prof Paolo Fiorina and Dr Francesca D'Addio at BiovelocITA, an Italian biotech accelerator. The Company is backed by Sofinnova Partners and JDRF T1D fund. Enthera's discovery engine and assets are protected by a broad portfolio of patents.

For more information, visit https://www.entherapharmaceuticals.com/

