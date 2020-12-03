Index to underlie first semiconductor ETF on the London Stock Exchange

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) announced the licensing of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index (ticker: MVSMC) to VanEck for the use as underlying for their first UCITS compliant ETF in the UK with a focus on companies within the semiconductor industry that demonstrate high liquidity due to their market capitalisation and trading volume.

"Microchips are an elementary component of the high-tech industry," says Martijn Rozemuller, European Head of VanEck. "They are used in technical components such as computer chips or microprocessors and our modern world would be inconceivable without them. Be it with topics such as cloud computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, autonomous driving or digitalisation. With the growing use of modern technology in business and everyday life, the demand for and significance of more powerful microchips is increasing. This new ETF was developed after we received many requests for the successful US version of the ETF. To address this demand, we developed the UCITS version that we are listing today."

The MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index (ticker: MVSMC) is a supplement to our successful MVSMH, with the difference that company weightings are capped at 10%. The modified market cap-weighted index, tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid U.S. listed companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from semiconductor.

"We are pleased to announce the licensing of the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index, which is a supplement to our successful MVSMH, with the difference that company weightings are capped at 10%," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO at MV Index Solutions

The MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index is a pure-play index that contains only companies which are engaged primarily in the production of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. The index is reviewed semi-annually.

Detailed information about the index including methodology details and index data are available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped Index (ticker: MVSMC)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 03/31/2011

Base Value: 1000

