The German toll services provider tolltickets, a 100% subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom, will expand its current footprint by providing integrated tolling services for partner companies.

Kapsch TrafficCom, via its subsidiary tolltickets, is proud to support the launch of Ford's new Marketplace feature by providing Ford customers access to tolltickets' tolling services. Part of FordPass Pro, a smartphone app for small businesses, Marketplace services are available to fleets of up to five vehicles. Alongside the app's remote control and convenience features, owners can now browse details of available partnerships and offers and simply tap through to sign up with a partner or to find out more. Among the three Marketplace partnerships that were launched, tolltickets enables vehicle owners to subscribe and pre-pay for a wide variety of tolling solutions. Benefits include savings on standard tariffs, ease of transit across the various countries covered by tolltickets, and reduced administration overhead thanks to single-supplier monthly billing for the entire fleet.

"The launch of this cooperation with Ford marks a milestone for us", explains Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom. "The tolling market will change fundamentally in the coming years and we are seeing a continuous transition to app-based solutions. For Kapsch, business-to-business partnerships will be increasingly important for offering integrated services to end users. That is why I am really proud that a renowned car manufacturer like Ford is relying on the know-how of tolltickets in delivering tolling services. This partnership is a success in our new strategy of expanding our existing core business areas of tolling and traffic management with tolling services and demand management."

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2019/20 financial year, around 5,100 employees generated revenues of EUR 731.2 million.

