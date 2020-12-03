A trial run of a network of 5G-linked substation computers could free up 1.4 GW of grid capacity if rolled out across the U.K., according to the regional utility.English regional electric company UK Power Networks has topped this year's Smart Grid Index of utilities ranked by Singaporean state-owned power company SP Group. Having been named top British utility for its smart grid performance since the first ranking was compiled, in 2018, Hong Kong-owned UK Power Networks has now topped the global pile, ahead of U.S. peers Pacific Gas & Electric and Con Edison - ranked second and fourth, respectively ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...