DGAP-News: EXASOL AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase
EXASOL AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE
Nuremberg, Germany, 3 December 2020 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9; www.exasol.com), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, announces that a capital increase of 10 percent of the share capital has been fully placed with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process completed yesterday.
The Capital Increase was oversubscribed by almost three times which enabled the bookbuilding to close after only a few hours.
All New Shares were allocated at a placement price of EUR 19.50 per share in a private placement. The transaction generated gross issue proceeds of EUR 43.3m
Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, said, "We are very pleased with the successful placement of all offered shares. The high demand we saw from investors is strong proof of the capital market's confidence in Exasol and in this particular transaction. The capital increase we've completed today will enable us to further strengthen our competitiveness, to continue to invest in our brand and employees, and to build new customer relations faster."
The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on or around 8 December 2020.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to visibly strengthen the balance sheet to underline its robust growth strategy and to accelerate international growth through key hires.
Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the Capital Increase.
