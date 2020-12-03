Indian startup Solavio Labs has designed a modular, autonomous bot to clean solar panels. The system is purportedly compatible with most structures, mounting areas, and climate conditions.From pv magazine India Solavio Labs, an Indian panel-cleaning startup, has announced that it has been selected for acceleration by Canada's Energia Ventures. Energia Ventures offers a three-month intensive accelerator program for entrepreneurs with innovative businesses in the energy, smart grid, artificial intelligence, clean-tech, and cybersecurity sectors. Its cohort program started on Sept. 14 and will finish ...

