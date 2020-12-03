The identity and access management market is poised to grow by USD 15.15 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the identity and access management market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in data thefts across the globe.
The identity and access management market analysis includes deployment segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the upsurge of cloud IAM as one of the prime reasons driving the identity and access management market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The identity and access management market covers the following areas:
Identity And Access Management Market Sizing
Identity And Access Management Market Forecast
Identity And Access Management Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Large enterprises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government organizations Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SMEs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
