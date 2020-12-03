Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.12.2020
03.12.2020 | 11:04
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Report

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, December 3

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Interim results for half year ended 30 September 2020

Date of disclosure: 3 December 2020

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, will today announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2020.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2020 today.

These interim results may be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above interim results will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Regan Harris
Press Office (24 hours): 0871 677 0123

Anglian Water Services Financing plc
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63

