Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
London, December 3
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Interim results for half year ended 30 September 2020
Date of disclosure: 3 December 2020
Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, will today announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2020.
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2020 today.
These interim results may be accessed online at:
www.anglianwater.co.uk
A copy of the above interim results will also be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
