Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
+++Übernahmekampf: Hammer-Nachricht bei unserem Nevada-Goldwert+++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Tradegate
03.12.20
12:11 Uhr
15,118 Euro
+0,052
+0,35 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10815,11612:14
15,10815,11612:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKER BP
AKER BP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKER BP ASA18,610-2,23 %
EQUINOR ASA13,190-1,42 %
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION33,300+0,97 %
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A15,118+0,35 %
TOTAL SE36,145-0,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.