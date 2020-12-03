Anzeige
Citycon has agreed to sell residential building rights to Hausia in the Lippulaiva urban development project

HELSINKI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon and the construction company Hausia have entered into a preliminary agreement for Citycon to sell 8,750 square meters of residential building rights within the Lippulaiva development project. According to the current city plan, these building rights will enable the construction of two towers (approximately 150 units) consisting of a twelve storey and an eight-storey residential complex on top of the Lippulaiva shopping centre. In total, the plan is to develop eight residential towers consisting of 550 new apartments that will be built on the site. The remaining six towers will be developed by Citycon with at least four towers being planned for rental units, thereby diversifying the income stream of the project.

Citycon is currently carrying out a comprehensive re-development project for Lippulaiva; the previously demolished shopping centre is currently being replaced with a vibrant urban hub which includes a new and modern shopping centre along with the residential towers and a metro station. The new Lippulaiva will have a total of 30,000 square metres of residential building space in addition to 44,000 square metres of commercial space housing approximately 100 different units including grocery stores, cafés, restaurants, services and office spaces.

"The sale to Hausia supports our strategy to create mixed use urban hubs. We will accomplish this by developing a portion ourselves and selling a portion to third parties. This new Lippulaiva will also contain a stop on the metro line allowing people to live and shop with the convenience of enhanced transportation", says Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer at Citycon.

Further information:

Risto Seppo, Property Development Director
Tel. +358 45 657 8990
risto.seppo@citycon.com

Kari Kiviluoma, CEO, Hausia
Tel. +358 45 8533 533
kari.kiviluoma@hausia.fi

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-has-agreed-to-sell-residential-building-rights-to-hausia-in-the-lippulaiva-urban-development,c3248540

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/lippulaiva-paadysta-122020,c2857080

Lippulaiva päädystä 122020

