Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 7, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2112 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2021-12-15 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-12-15 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0015244405 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2112 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB