Hansen Technologies is pleased to announce a product upgrade and multi-year license and support agreement with Luxembourg-headquartered M7 Group for Hansen CCB, as the leading European pay-TV operator looks to consolidate billing operations and enhance the ability to meet the demands of a new, digital era.

Hansen CCB is designed to enable service providers to capitalise on new business opportunities by quickly launching attractive products for specific target markets. The scalable customer-care and billing solution, designed for today's leading pay-TV providers, delivers the power to bring new content and OTT partner services online fast. Hansen CCB is part of Hansen's Create-Deliver-Engage Suite for communications service providers (CSPs).

The upgrade programme will deliver a full consolidation of three billing platforms, supporting over three million subscribers across eight countries, onto one Hansen CCB platform, with phase one having already been successfully completed.

Hans Troelstra, Chief Executive Officer, M7 Group, commented: "At M7 Group, we are firmly focused on the provision of excellent service and an optimal user experience. As a long-time partner, Hansen will continue to play an important role in our success. With the new Hansen CCB upgrade, we will be better equipped to continue building on our strengths, and to improve our position in a rapidly changing market while also reducing operational risk and on-going costs."

Scott Weir, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: "As a pay-TV provider with operations in geographically diverse regions across Europe, companies such as M7 Group are in need of market-leading billing solutions that are versatile, and can enable their business operations to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We are pleased to have been chosen by M7 Group and look forward to deepening our relationship in the years to come enabling new market opportunities in the process."

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About M7 Group

M7 Group SA, based in Luxembourg, is one of Europe's largest operators of satellite and IP-based TV platforms. M7 Group uses different brands in different countries: CanalDigitaal and Online.nl in the Netherlands, TV Vlaanderen in Flanders and TéléSAT in French speaking Belgium, HD Austria in Austria, Skylink for the Czech and Slovak markets and Diveo in Germany. All brands offer tailor made packages for clients adapted to the local culture and language in these countries. Today, M7 Group provides more than 3 million viewers with hundreds of satellite and IP-based radio and television services in digital and HD quality. Since 2011, M7 Group also provides broadband and telephony services to its customers in the Netherlands and Belgium. M7 Platform Services provides broadcasters with end-to-end distribution solutions for DTH, cable and IPTV reception.

