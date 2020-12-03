aelf Will Launch Mainnet on 10th December

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2018, the aelf testnet was launched. The aelf team has been constantly improving and enriching the technology, aiming to provide users with a high-performance, user-friendly, and reliable large-scale commercial blockchain infrastructure.

Now, the aelf public testnet has achieved all the features required for the mainnet launch. That means the mainnet will be up and running soon.

aelf have updated the mainnet launch roadmap and announced their next major milestone is: launching the aelf mainnet on December 10!

The updated roadmap for aelf mainnet launch

Roadmap updates:

Phase I: Mainnet Security Monitoring

Mainnet launch: the main chain and side chain will be launched step by step

Gain access to mainstream exchanges

Try out the mainnet features

Phase II: Mainnet Token Swap

Unlock the mainnet token and enable the token transfer feature.

Initiate token migration

Cooperate with mainstream exchanges to swap tokens for token holders

Phase III: Node Election

Host mainnet node election campaign.

DApps go live in succession

Phase IV: Mainnet Improvement

Replace all nodes with elected parties

Election of the aelf DAO management committee.

Host DApp development contest

Phase V: Mainnet Stabilization

Achieve the auto-governance of the aelf ecosystem.

Contact: https://twitter.com/aelfblockchain

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357912/aelf_Mainnet_launch.jpg