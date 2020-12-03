Neutra Corp: VIVIS Hires National Sales Team as New CBD Pain Cream Nears Launch Date

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 /Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary VIVIS is ramping up efforts to enter additional regional and national markets. The company has engaged a nationwide sales team and this group will soon be able to pitch a new VIVIS-branded CBD pain cream to customers and retail outlets, which is ready to hit the market.

"This new pain cream will be quite popular with stores and consumers alike," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "It delivers superior relief for users through a broad spectrum CBD dosage of 1000 mg. Chronic pain sufferers can enjoy a respite and thus be more productive in their day-to-day lives. Retailers will be able to assure customers this pain cream is a quality, lab-tested product, just like all VIVIS offerings. And thanks to our new sales organization, our new CBD pain cream will reach a broader base, giving us additional revenue opportunities and greater market share."

As mentioned, VIVIS' pain cream comes in a 1000 mg broad spectrum dosage. It will be sold in a 1.7 oz. airless pump with pricing the same as the company's popular sports menthol cream.

According to a recent study, up to 116 million Americans suffer from chronic pain. Chronic pain costs victims more than $600 million in medical expenses and lost productivity. Worse, these patients often develop tolerance for conventional anti-pain medications, weakening their effectiveness over time. Hemp-based CBD products, such as those made by VIVIS, can alleviate such pain. Unlike CBD derived from cannabis, hemp-based CBD does not produce a high, thus it is legal for use in many states that outlaw cannabis.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619250/VIVIS-Hires-National-Sales-Team-as-New-CBD-Pain-Cream-Nears-Launch-Date