Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships Partners With Europe's Leader In Combat Sports Distribution To Expand Its Global Reach

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Xtreme Fighting Championships has entered into a partnership with Fighting Spirit, a worldwide leader in combat sports distribution.

The France-based Fighting Spirit organization will act as an XFC representative in helping broker more broadcasting and distribution agreements in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

XFC President Myron Molotky is excited to add Fighting Spirit to his organization's arsenal in expanding its global reach.

"XFC 43 was truly enjoyed globally, reaching 500 million households around the world. Our team has done an excellent job making our product available to global audiences, and we're really excited to see what another well-established player, Fighting Spirit, will do to bring the Hexagon to more and more combat sports fans worldwide."

Jerome Pourrut, Fighting Spirit's Chief Marketing Officer, added, "XFC is a historic and established brand in the MMA landscape. Fighting Spirit is eager to bring its know-how to expand the brand in Europe, Asia, and the Middle-East."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About Fighting Spirit

Established in 2005, Fighting Spirit is the leading agency of combat sports around the world. With a focus in both delayed and live distribution, Fighting Spirit counts with a vast catalogue of Mixed Martial Arts, Kickboxing, Boxing, traditional Martial Arts, and Reality TV shows. Website can be visited at www.fighting.fr

