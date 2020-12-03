Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 539.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 539.49p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 280.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 283.93p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 344.17p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 344.17p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 375.87p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 209.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 209.71p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 164.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 164.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.41p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 02-December-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 154.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 154.94p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596