If a call by the Ministry of Energy to procure 155 MW of solar next year is adopted, a first, 50 MW auction would be held in June.The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy has suggested holding auctions for 155 MW of new solar capacity next year, with 170 MW to follow in 2022, 180 MW in 2023, 190 MW in 2024 and 200 MW in 2025. pv magazine has seen a presentation given by the ministry this morning which, subject to approval by the government, would see a 50 MW solar auction held in June, followed by a second 50 MW procurement round and a 5 MW exercise for small arrays - of up to 1 MW generation capacity ...

