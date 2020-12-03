Players can reveal a different gift daily in the build-up to the big one

Christmas is coming and Golden Euro Casino are getting in the seasonal spirit with the launch of their very own Advent Calendar.

The popular online casino will be gifting goodies to players throughout December, and it really is as simple as this: Players log in to their account daily, check the Casino Message Center or the 'Available Coupon' section and a fresh and fantastic offer will be revealed.

On Day 1, a daily deposit bonus was unwrapped a perfect 100% match up to €500 plus 30 free spins for festive favourite Naughty or Nice III. And that awesome opening offer can be used by players throughout December, using coupon code ADVENT20 and by depositing at least €20.

But there's plenty more where that came from. Tis the season for giving, so players can expect free spins, big bonuses and more super stocking fillers all the way up until 25th December. What more could you wish for?

Adrien Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: "It's that time of the year again and we want our players to be dreaming of a Golden Christmas.

"It's the season for giving and we can't wait to share a load of brilliant bonuses and awesome offers in the build-up to Christmas. We ho, ho, hope everyone enjoys all we have to offer!"

