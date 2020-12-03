Mercia has demonstrated real progress on its three-year strategic plan to achieve operating profitability, expand AUM to £1bn and 'evergreen' the balance sheet by end FY22. AUM have increased to £872m, with third-party, fee-earning FUM of £722m. The group delivered an operating profit of £8.0m (H120: £2.1m), an adjusted operating profit (ex-realisations, fair value gains, etc) of £1.1m (H120: £0.6m loss) and H121 EPS of 1.87p (H120: 0.69p). Revenues are sustainable, with 87% recurring, allowing Mercia to initiate a progressive dividend policy, with a maiden interim dividend of 0.1p per share. Despite progress, Mercia's shares continue to trade at a material 20% discount to NAV (0.80x), before considering the incremental value of the third-party funds business (we estimate at 3% of FUM, or 4.9p).

