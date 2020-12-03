Scientists in South Korea developed a new electrode structure for a solid-state battery which they say could lead to both higher energy densities and simplified manufacturing processes for this promising energy storage technology.Among a plethora of different pathways being investigated in energy storage, solid-state batteries are seen by many as the most promising technology to overcome well-documented issues in cost, long-term performance, and fire safety. And within solid-state batteries, researchers are working on various different materials and device structures, each with its own set of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...