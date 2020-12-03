Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

DUNDEE, Ore. -- Argyle Winery Introduces Ojo Brilloso Wines to Promote Diversity, Health and Education in the Workplace Source: Argyle Winery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Philips Partners With March of Dimes to Support BlanketChange for Improved Maternal and Infant Health Source: Royal Philips

AUSTIN, Texas -- Longevity Partners, the World's Fastest-Growing ESG Advisory Firm, Opens US Headquarters in Austin, Texas Source: Longevity Partners

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Launches Partnership With the National Urban League and Commits to 2025 Leadership Diversity Goals Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank Names Executive Vice President Kala Gibson Chief Enterprise Corporate Responsibility Officer Head of Business Banking Source: Fifth Third Bank

DALLAS -- "Guardians of the Gulf" to Screen Online for Free All December Through the Wild Texas Film Tour Source: Mary Kay Inc.

DALLAS -- AMN Healthcare Announces Initiative to Support Minority-owned Businesses Source: AMN Healthcare

TORONTO -- Facedrive Welcomes Three New World-Class Advisory Board Members Source: Facedrive Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bank Makes $200,000 Grant to Susan G. Komen's Patient Navigation Initiative for Breast Health in Orange County Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Double Product Giveback Percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 Source: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

ZURICH -- RepRisk becomes ESG provider on AWS Data Exchange Source: RepRisk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- HSBC Survey: Sustainable Finance Gaining Steam Among Issuers and Investors, but Mismatch in Investment Opportunities Source: HSBC Bank Canada

TORONTO -- Canadian ESG Assets Surge to $3.2 Trillion Source: Responsible Investment Association

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty Continues Sustainability Leadership Position Ranked by GRESB Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

TORONTO -- Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., the Largest Cannabis SPAC in History, Announces Transaction with Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Roc Nation, Caliva and Left Coast Ventures Source: Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Advances Major Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities Including Eliminating Plastic in Packaging, Expanding Toy Recycling Program Globally and Furthering Environmental Assessments of Suppliers Source: Hasbro, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Launches 'Many hearts. One community.' Holiday Campaign Source: Wells Fargo Company

TOKYO -- Kao Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Seventh Consecutive Year Source: Kao Corporation

NEW YORK -- Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes COVID-19 Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

NEW YORK -- IWBI and the National League of Cities Announce Partnership to Support Cities and Create Safer, Healthier Places Source: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and National League of Cities (NLC)

RESTON, Va. -- Internet Society Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Digital Skills Development Grants Source: Internet Society Foundation

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard's Employee Giving Campaign Raises a Record $5.9 Million for Nonprofits and Schools Source: The Standard

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN to Offer Global Contact-Tracing Services Powered by Microsoft Azure Source: Facedrive Inc.

CHICAGO -- Ventas Takes Gold in Nareit's 2020 Diversity, Equity Inclusion Recognition Awards Source: Ventas, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Earns Top Scores in 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Outlines 2025 Sustainability Goals Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

ZURICH LONDON -- RepRisk Partners with Apex to Provide ESG Risk Data to Private Markets Source: RepRisk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- AMGTA Publishes First Research Paper on Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

LONDON -- JPMorgan Chase Commits £2 Million to Boost Black and Ethnic Minority-Led Nonprofits in London Source: JPMorgan Chase Co.

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Adds 5.2 MW Solar PV System at Carnegie Center Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- UnitedHealth Group Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 22nd Consecutive Year Source: UnitedHealth Group

CINCINNATI -- Pantene Launches Its "Family is BeautifuLGBTQ" Series to Show the Connections That Make a Family Source: Procter Gamble

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Baxter Publishes Its First Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index and Celebrates Continued Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Source: Baxter International Inc.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- Zoetis is First Animal Health Company to Issue Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Review Based on Leading Sustainability Frameworks Source: Zoetis Inc.

BOULDER, Colo. -- Techstars Launches the Sustainability Challenge Source: Techstars

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile Kicks Off CaptureKindness Campaign to Help Feeding America Give 15 Million Meals and Take Back 2020 With a Magenta Wave of Positivity Source: T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

VANCOUVER, Washington -- ZoomInfo Kicks Off 2020 Winter Donation Drive Source: ZoomInfo

PHILADELPHIA -- Radian Honored with MBA Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award Source: Radian Group Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -- Genomind and Stop Soldier Suicide Partner in Mission to Reduce Soldier and Veteran Suicides Source: Genomind

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services Wins "Social Impact Award" in Mobile Breakthrough's 2020 Awards Program Source: Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica Ranks Among the Top 10 of the Most Transparent Companies in Sustainable Palm Oil Practices in the World Source: AgroAmérica

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Chronus Announces 2020 Recipient of Mentoring for Racial Equity Grant Program Source: Chronus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Achieves ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management System Source: Sintavia, LLC

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France -- Bureau Veritas' Green Line of Independent Expertise to Foster a Sustainable World Source: Bureau Veritas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Welcome Home! Pillsbury Gives Atlanta's Military Families a Place to Call Home With New Transitional House Source: General Mills

ZURICH -- RepRisk and J.P. Morgan collaborate to provide trading community with better access to ESG data Source: RepRisk

