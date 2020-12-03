Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol "CD0". As a result, the company's common shares are now cross-listed on the CSE and the FSE.

Raj Ravindran CFO comments, "The Frankfurt listing will help increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe and help expand our shareholder base."



The FSE is the world's third-largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities and the largest stock exchange in Germany. With over 3,000 international companies listed on the Frankfurt Exchange and investors directly connected to the FSE, the FSE represent 35% of the world's investment capital.

The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

About Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology company focused on the global hemp space inclusive of hemp cannabinoids (CBD). Currently the company, through its subsidiaries, holds three industrial hemp licenses for the purposes of supplying the global market with medicinal and wellness cannabidiol and other cannabinoid based products on leased lands located in McKellar, Ontario, Kettleby, Ontario and Lakefield, Ontario. Each hemp licence allows the growing and harvesting of hemp CBD flowers for processing into CBD and other cannabinoids extracts.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Tjandra, President

Tel: 1 416 847 7312

Email: robert.tjandra@canbudcorp.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.



