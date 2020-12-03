Answers increasing demand for information on vaping

The BAT Group (BAT) has today launched VapeExplained.com, a digital information hub providing adult smokers and vapers with factual answers to the questions most commonly searched for online.

Based on search engine analytics regarding vaping queries, VapeExplained.com helps adult smokers and vapers make informed decisions about vaping. The site also provides important information on the role these products can play as a potentially reduced risk alternative to smoking.

The site launches at a time when smokers and vapers face increasing challenges to find clear and balanced information regarding vaping. A simple online search engine query for 'vaping information' delivers over 38million results.

In the past five years, there has been a 14-fold increase in media articles on vaping, offering a confusing mix of divergent views depending on the writer or the organisation.

To find answers about vaping, smokers and vapers are increasingly turning to the internet. In 2020, there were more than 700,000 monthly internet searches for questions about vaping in the US and UK alone. Of these, approximately 70,000 searches specifically ask about the dangers of vaping.

VapeExplained.com is built on the company's vast technical expertise of over 1,500 scientists and engineers, and the experiences of offering vaping products in over 26 countries around the world.

The site is a key initiative in BAT's transformation journey as the Group builds A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a range of enjoyable and potentially reduced risk products. BAT continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who otherwise continue to smoke, to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives.

Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's Chief Marketing Officer, said

"BAT is committed to building A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business. We have set ourselves a target of having 50 million users of our non-combustible products by 2030. To achieve this ambition, we must ensure adult consumers have access to the facts about the potentially reduced-risk alternatives available to them. VapeExplained.com is where smokers and vapers can find clear, simple, fact-based information from a well-known source. I hope this helps them to make more informed decisions about vaping."

The site can be accessed at: www.vapeexplained.com. It will be available in the UK and the US and will expand into other countries in 2021.

Research references

Term "vaping information" searched via Google on 2nd December 2020.

Factiva search data, conducted in November 2020, using the terms ("vaping" OR "vape" OR "e-cigarette" OR "e-cigarettes") shows the volume of media articles on vaping in 2015 was 2,465, compared to 34,812 in 2020.

About Vape Explained

VapeExplained.com is a one-stop digital information hub providing adult smokers and vapers with balanced, factual answers to some of the most commonly asked internet search questions about vaping. Vape Explained is not operated for advertising or marketing purposes and the website does not advertise, sell, or offer promotions for products.

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business, established in 1902. Our purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business which entails:

Committing to providing adult consumers with a wide range of enjoyable and less risky products

Continuing to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit

Encouraging those who otherwise continue to smoke, to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives

Tracking and sharing progress of our transformation

The company has announced a target of increasing the number of its non-combustible product consumers to 50 million by 2030; and to achieve at least £5 billion in New Categories revenues in by 2025.

