Cyber Apps World Inc. Acquires Cutting Edge Ride-Hailing And Food Delivery App For Computers And Mobile Devices

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 3 , 2020 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries and then spin them off, which will enable the company to issue all CYAP shareholders additional shares in new public subsidiaries in a number proportional to their percentage interest in the stock of Cyber Apps, today announced that it has acquired a cutting edge ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application.

The Company, through its newly created and wholly-owned subsidiary, Warp Speed Taxi, Inc. has purchased the App from its developer, Limitless Projects, Inc., in a cash transaction, which is subject to Limitless completing a working prototype of the App acceptable to the Company. The Ride Hailing and Taxi App may position the Company as a disruptor in the industry.

In less than a decade, ride hailing has established itself as a major industry, and one which operators have used as a framework for other transportation opportunities, such as food delivery, freight shipping and self-driving. The sector is projected to continue growing in the coming years. According to Statista (2020), the Global Ride Hailing and Taxi market is projected to reach USD $163 million in 2020 registering 1.44 million users, with an expected annual growth of 18.8% from 2020-2025, resulting in a projected market value of USD $385 million by 2025. User penetration has been 19.3% in 2020 and is expected to hit 20.8% by 2025. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to amount to USD $113.24.

Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, the company's President said: "The delivery feature will be better for businesses like restaurants as they currently have reduced margins for deliveries through Apps like UberEats, Zomatoe, and Skip the Dishes. Restaurants have to currently pay 25% to 30% of the order amount for this service. With the WarpSpeedTaxi App, owners will get a corporate discount, along with the actual cost of such a ride, which usually end up costing just 10% to 15% of the order. This will enable restaurants to give free delivery to their customers so it will be a win-win situation with savings for restaurants, customers, and drivers, which will generate more business and increase market revenues for WarpSpeedTaxi, which will create a bigger target market that extends beyond just customer pick and drop off."

He continued: "It is a world wide application and will first Launch in USA and then enter additional global markets including Europe, Canada, Australia, and Asia Pacific. This acquisition furthers our business plan of acquiring and bringing cyber technologies to market, making available to our subscribers an ever-growing list of applications and programs."

