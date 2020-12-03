EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 3, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 153286) COMPONENTA OYJ: NEW SHARES A maximum of 237,269,224 new shares (CTH1VN0120) of the share issue of Componenta Oyj will be traded as new shares as of December 7, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: CTH1VN0120 ISIN code: FI4000466354 Orderbook id: 209425 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: December 7, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260