Edison Investment Research Limited: Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA): Phase IIa Shows Good Safety, Consistent Efficacy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Kazia presented the results from a new interim data analysis of its ongoing Phase IIa study of paxalisib in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data were consistent with previous data and showed progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.4 months and overall survival (OS) of 17.5 months. Importantly, Kazia also published some of the first safety data at the full 60mg dose, which show an attractive profile compared to other members of this class.

We have increased our valuation to US$184m or US$14.55 per ADR from US$104m or US$10.98 per ADR. This is driven by increasing our probability of success for paxalisib in GBM to 35% (US$151.8m) from 20% (US$81.8m) and the October US$18m raise (31.5m shares at A$0.80).

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

