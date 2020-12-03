Anzeige
WKN: A2H8QW ISIN: AU000000KZA9 Ticker-Symbol: NV9 
Tradegate
02.12.20
17:12 Uhr
0,860 Euro
+0,015
+1,78 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
03.12.2020 | 14:08
Edison Investment Research Limited: Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA): Phase IIa Shows Good Safety, Consistent Efficacy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Kazia presented the results from a new interim data analysis of its ongoing Phase IIa study of paxalisib in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data were consistent with previous data and showed progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.4 months and overall survival (OS) of 17.5 months. Importantly, Kazia also published some of the first safety data at the full 60mg dose, which show an attractive profile compared to other members of this class.

We have increased our valuation to US$184m or US$14.55 per ADR from US$104m or US$10.98 per ADR. This is driven by increasing our probability of success for paxalisib in GBM to 35% (US$151.8m) from 20% (US$81.8m) and the October US$18m raise (31.5m shares at A$0.80).

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036
healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619154/Kazia-Therapeutics-KZIA-Phase-IIa-Shows-Good-Safety-Consistent-Efficacy

