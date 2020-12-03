Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, announces a follow-up order from Tenna.

Today, Tenna and BeWhere expanded their partnership with an additional order of 6,500 TennaMINI GPS trackers (BeWhere's M-IoT devices) as demands continue to grow in the construction vertical despite the global economic contraction due to COVID-19.



Tenna's One Platform combined with the TennaMINI GPS trackers will generate meaningful data to improve their equipment fleet operations processes resulting in reduced operating costs and significant time saving.



The TennaMINI is small, flexible, durable, easy-to-install and its long-lasting battery-life provides reliable equipment tracking and management. It is designed to work in harsh external environments to meet the needs of the construction industry.

Tenna is a leading fleet and asset management solution provider in the construction industry. In October 2019, BeWhere received an initial order of 10,000 M-IoT devices from Tenna, integrated in their asset and fleet management solution, One Platform. Today, Tenna and BeWhere expanded their partnership with an additional order of 6,500 devices as demands continue to grow in the construction vertical, despite the global economic contraction due to COVID-19.

Please view the link below for additional information on the Tenna/BeWhere offering: https://youtu.be/zDscGzLOEf4 .

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to remotely track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as remotely monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

