Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that MediaValet has been selected by one of North America's largest airport authorities (the "Customer"). Commencing November 29th, 2020, the three-year agreement includes an annual subscription ("Subscription") for MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management platform; CreativeSPACES; integrations with Azure Active Directory, Office 365 and Workfront; and professional services covering implementation, training and support. The total value of the agreement is $441,000, with first-year billings of $156,000.





With over 50 million passengers per year, the Customer is a primary gateway to their region's economy. While travel is down this year, the Customer is focused on building for a brighter future in which they're better able to support the needs of their stakeholders. The digital future they envision requires a high degree of security, scalability and performance to support large volumes of digital media.

"The digital, work-from-anywhere future that many have predicted and even dreamed of, has happened much faster than most expected," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Today, we have no choice but to find ways for our teams to work as easily as they do in the office - at home, on the road and abroad. Thankfully, we have the technologies to easily support and, in many cases, drive this new digital work environment that will increase productivity and reduce costs for all organizations."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "We're extremely fortunate to be part of this new digital workplace that's rapidly evolving across all industries and economies today. Digital assets are the building blocks, and the output, of all digital workflows. As organizations transform and mature digitally, digital assets become their main focus, as each takes a considerable amount of resources to create - no matter whether it's a full-length motion picture or the 3D design of a simple bolt. DAM forms the foundation for digital workflows, maintaining, protecting and managing source, work-in-process and final assets throughout the creation process and thereafter, as the assets are rendered and distributed throughout corporate ecosystems."

Rob Chase, Chairman and CFO added, "We continue to see enterprise organizations take this opportunity to invest in their operational infrastructure. In fact, year to date, we've now added more net-new U$100,000 plus customers, in both number (up 150%) and total contract value (up 13%), than we did in all of last year. As things improve and more mid-sized organizations get a chance to look to the future, we expect to see similar increases across all customer segments. Thanks to our ongoing investments in product, infrastructure and people, our team is ready and looking forward to helping organizations regain lost ground and move forward."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

