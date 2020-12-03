Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2020) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade gold and silver drill intercepts from its Denver, Paymaster and Bermuda (DPB) Target on the 100% controlled Tonopah West project located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

TW20-037 cut 3 metres returning 10.5 g/t gold and 1,188 g/t silver or 2,238 g/t AgEq along the Merton vein and indicates 290 metres of dip potential. Silver:gold ratio is 100:1 using a 200 g/t AgEq cut-off grade;

TW20-027 drilled 12.2 metres grading 297 g/t AgEq at Bermuda-Merton vein intersection;

TW20-022 intersected 4.5 metres grading 285 g/t AgEq on the Paymaster vein;

Drilling defines mineralization over 300 metres along the Paymaster vein;

All DPB veins are open to the east and west, as well as up and down dip;

A resource definition program is being coordinated to deliver an initial resource on DPB by YE 2021; and,

Additional assays are pending from the DPB and Victor Targets.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented, "As more high-grade results continue to roll in from our DPB Target, this zone is now really starting to take shape, highlighting significant resource potential. Drilling continues to confirm our geologic model, and as we're now establishing continuity and mineralization of the many tightly-spaced veins in this corridor, all of which remain open, we're putting together an extremely aggressive plan that will see us fast-track to deliver an initial resource estimate before the end of 2021. This is a transformational step for any project, and moving from a maiden round of drilling to resource delineation mode so quickly underscores the calibre of this target, providing investors with something compelling to look forward to over the next twelve months. With more drill results pending in the short-term, from both our Tonopah West and Silver Cloud projects, we look forward to significant news flow to end the year."

Table 1: Summary of significant Au and Ag assay results using a 200 g/t AgEq cut-off grade

HOLE ID Area Vein From (m) T0 (m) Length (m) Au_g/t AuEq_g/t Ag_g/t AgEq_g/t TW20-022 DPB Paymaster 474.0 478.6 4.5 1.53 2.85 131.6 284.7 TW20-023 DPB Paymaster NSV - Paymaster vein intercepted but below 200 g/t AgEq TW20-025 Ohio Ohio NSV TW20-026 DPB Paymaster NSV - Paymaster vein intercepted but below 200 g/t AgEq TW20-027 DPB Bermuda 474.0 475.5 1.5 1.65 2.85 120.0 285.0 TW20-027 DPB Bermuda 495.3 507.5 12.2 1.51 2.97 146.4 297.2 TW20-027 DPB Bermuda 518.2 519.7 1.5 1.09 2.30 121.0 230.0 TW20-027 DPB Bermuda 548.6 551.7 3.0 1.55 3.12 157.0 311.5 TW20-028 Ohio Ohio NSV - Vein zone encountered but below 200 g/t AgEq TW20-029 Ohio Ohio NSV - Vein zone encountered but below 200 g/t AgEq TW20-030 DPB Denver 522.7 524.3 1.5 1.35 2.88 153.0 288.0 TW20-032 Ohio Ohio NSV - Drillhole encountered workings where vein was projected TW20-033 DPB Denver Pre-Collar TW20-034 DPB Paymaster 426.7 428.2 1.5 1.24 2.18 94.2 218.2 TW20-034 DPB Paymaster 477.0 478.5 1.5 1.27 2.64 137.0 264.0 TW20-034 DPB Paymaster 480.0 481.6 1.5 0.98 2.03 105.0 202.8 TW20-035 DPB Merton NSV - Vein zone encountered but below 200 g/t AgEq TW20-036 DPB Paymaster NSV - Area between Paymaster and Bermuda veins TW20-037 DPB Merton 275.8 278.9 3.0 10.51 22.39 1187.5 2238.5 TW20-038 DPB Paymaster NSV - Area between Paymaster and Bermuda veins TW20-039 Step Out Step Out NSV - gold up to 1.11 g/t but low silver TW20-040 DPB Denver 481.6 483.1 1.5 1.96 3.60 164.0 360.0 AgEq_g/t = Ag_g/t + Au_g/t*100; AuEq_g/t = Au_g/t + Ag_g/t/100. True thickness unknown. NSV = No significant values

DPB Target





DPB Target Section Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/69409_282ee408d461f97e_002full.jpg

Drilling at the DPB Target continues to deliver significant gold and silver results. TW20-027 returned 12.2 metres grading 297 g/t AgEq at the intersection of the Bermuda and Merton veins, and, this intercept was followed by a 3 metre interval yielding 312 g/t AgEq. The Bermuda-Merton intersection appears to have a series of stringer veins around the main junction, thus bulking up the zone.

On the Merton vein, TW20-037 cut another significant interval with gold grades above 10.51 g/t gold and 1,187.5 g/t silver over 3 metres. This interval is up-dip from the 4,643 g/t AgEq interval reported in TW20-017. TW20-035 was lost prior to intersecting the target, and a second drillhole is planned.

Drilling on the Merton vein has defined a zone striking 120 metres east-west with a dip length of 290 metres. The Merton vein is open to the northwest and southeast, while the Bermuda vein is open to the east and west. Mineralization on both veins is open up-and down-dip.

TW20-006, -022 and -023 define 300 metres of strike along the Paymaster vein, and the next set of drillholes are chasing the vein to the west toward the TW20-016 step out target. The Paymaster vein is open to the east and west.

TW20-030 and -033 drilled intercepts along the Denver vein which is open to the east and west.

23 drillholes are completed at the DPB Target, with assay results available for 19 drillholes. Drilling is progressing along north-south oriented cross sections that are 150 metres apart.

Given our initial exploration success at Tonopah West which demonstrates significant potential, the Company is planning a resource development phase program for the DPB Target, with a goal to have an initial resource estimate in Q4 2021.

Ohio Target

Four drillholes are completed at the Ohio Target, including TW20-028 and TW20-029 which intersected the Ohio vein; however, gold and silver assays ranged from 20 to 36 g/t AgEq and are below the 200 g/t AgEq cut off grade in Table 1.

TW20-032 intersected a historic underground working where the vein was projected (looks like they beat us to it) and assays returned no significant values for TW20-025.

The drilling refined the location of the Pittsburg-Monarch fault zone, and an updated geologic interpretation is underway to find the offset portion of the Ohio vein.

Victor Target

Initial core drilling intercepts at the Victor Target were released on November 23, 2020. Drilling encountered high-grade mineralization within a defined area of 210 by 150 metres. Assays for TW20-041C are pending, and TW20-061C is in progress.

Step Out

Drillhole TW20-039 is part of the step out program following up TW20-016. TW20-039 encountered two zones with elevated gold ranging 0.74 to 1.1 g/t gold within three distinct intervals; however, silver values were not the usual 100:1 as seen in the rest of the district. Silver ranged from 3 ppm to 65 ppm. The gold mineralization may represent a younger gold system similar to the Three Hills project located immediately south of and adjoining Tonopah West.





2020 Drillhole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/69409_282ee408d461f97e_003full.jpg

Table 2: Drillhole Location Information for RC Drillholes TW20-022 to TW20-040

Drillhole

ID Target Type NAD27

East NAD27

North Elevation

metres Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

metres TW20-022 DPB RC 478001 4214006 1769 0 -90 509.0 TW20-023 DPB RC 478214 4213916 1771 0 -90 525.8 TW20-025 Ohio RC 479032 4213129 1840 0 -90 410.0 TW20-026 DPB RC 478067 4213965 1774 180 -70 609.6 TW20-027 DPB RC 478068 4213964 1774 180 -50 563.9 TW20-028 Ohio RC 478789 4213378 1802 0 -90 434.3 TW20-029 Ohio RC 478788 4213577 1802 0 -90 457.2 TW20-030 DPB RC 478053 4214257 1763 180 -65 609.6 TW20-032 Ohio RC 478865 4213820 1797 0 -90 361.2 TW20-033 DPB Pre-Collar 478225 4214289 1774 0 -90 365.8 TW20-034 DPB RC 477895 4214034 1764 0 -90 548.6 TW20-035 DPB RC 477971 4213507 1774 0 -90 361.2 TW20-036 DPB RC 477896 4214033 1764 180 -70 548.6 TW20-037 DPB RC 477972 4213507 1774 180 -75 457.2 TW20-038 DPB RC 477896 4214033 1764 180 -50 579.1 TW20-039 Step Out RC 477552 4213553 1753 0 -90 396.2 TW20-040 DPB RC 477901 4214213 1762 180 -70 609.6

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The core and reverse circulation samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The core, reverse circulation, and QA/QC samples are crushed and pulverized, then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for Au using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split. Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish. Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified standard approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Tonopah West Project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Gold Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

