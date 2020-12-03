Next-generation text analytics vendor Adoreboard adds Emotion AI to Qualtrics XM Marketplace

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Human Experience (HX) insight platform Adoreboard has announced an integration with Qualtrics XM Platform empowering employee and customer experience professionals with automatic Decision Ready Insights from next-generation text analytics software Emotics.

The solution enables organisations using Qualtrics XM Platform to upgrade their analytics from sentiment to advanced Emotion AI to understand the drivers of emotional intensity from employees or customers feedback automatically discovered in survey comments.

Several Adoreboard customers using Qualtrics XM Platform have benefited from the integration by significantly increasing speed to insight and action for improving employee and customer experience.

Healthscope, a leading private healthcare provider, with 43 private hospitals and pathology operations across Australia and New Zealand treating 600,000 patients, have benefited from the integration by using insights generated from Emotics to take action contributed to increasing patient satisfaction by 2.5 points.

Jeffrey Woods, National Patient Experience Manager at Healthscope said:

"Healthscope was the first private healthcare company to publicly report our patient experience data. We receive feedback from 8,000 patients monthly generating significant qualitative data with patients writing over 100 million characters in feedback.

"To meet this challenge we upgraded our insight approach from binary measures such as sentiment, keywords or numbers to understand patients as people using Emotion AI to create meaningful insights to drive improvements.

"Using Emotics integration with Qualtrics XM Platform we can now detect themes that trigger emotions such as Joy or Anger in seconds which in turn helps Healthscope prioritise what actions to take. Our insights become more prescriptive as Emotics can predict what impact building upon or resolving these emotional drivers will have on our NPS score.

We believe the best in human experience should be at the heart of healthcare and that is why we use Adoreboard."

Adoreboard is a Gartner Cool Vendor in Customer Analytics using AI.

