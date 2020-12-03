DJ Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics REIT Plc: Six months to September: 8.0% total asset returns

Hardman & Co Research: Six months to September: 8.0% total asset returns The 12 November interims showed an impressive 16.0% annualised total asset return. The company's "last-touch" distribution warehouse portfolio is in a strong spot. Market supply is reducing structurally, and demand is growing in the short and long term. In 2H'21, 17% of leases are being renewed into a strong market. Deployment of recent equity raises is ahead of schedule, set to complete (with gearing) by January 2021. Expertise is paying off in an actively managed portfolio, yet the shares trade barely above NAV and far below the assets' replacement cost. With FY'22 likely to see assets fully deployed and with rents rising, the earnings growth is set fair, we believe.

