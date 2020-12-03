GoooGreen Inc.: Pete Rose, Major League Baseball's All-Time Hit Leader, Joins GoooGreen Subsidiary VegasWINNERS As Spokesperson For National Marketing Campaign

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose is back in the spotlight as spokesperson for VegasWINNERS national marketing campaign.

The Hit King (aka "Charlie Hustle") is featured alongside legendary handicapper Wayne Allyn Root in VegasWINNERS first marketing campaign. Television spots will begin airing in select markets across the U.S. on December 5. As part of the agreement, Rose will also make personal appearances on behalf of the website.

The commercial can be viewed and downloaded at: https://vegaswinners.com/vegas-winners-pete-rose/.

Rose played baseball professionally from 1963 to 1986 and is the all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), singles (3,215), and career plate appearances (15,890). He won three World Series rings, three batting titles, one Most Valuable Player Award, two Gold Gloves, the Rookie of the Year Award, and also made 17 All-Star appearances at an unequaled five positions (second baseman, left fielder, right fielder, third baseman, and first baseman). Despite these impressive accomplishments, Rose remains outside of baseball's Hall of Fame for admitting to betting on baseball as a manager.

"We are thrilled to have the legendary Pete Rose join the VegasWINNERS team. He has been treated unfairly by baseball and should be in the Hall of Fame; no doubt about it," said VegasWINNERS founder and CEO Wayne Allyn Root. "It's only fitting that the Hit King joins me, the King of Vegas sports handicapping, in our first marketing campaign. Pete knows a thing or two about being a winner and is a true champion."

"I'm excited to be part of VegasWINNERS national marketing campaign," said Rose. "I've been known to do a little sports wagering myself, and to be involved with Wayne and his team of hall-of-fame pro handicappers at VegasWINNERS gives me another hit. It's always been about winning for me and the amazing VegasWINNERS lineup of sports handicapping champions are the best at picking winners."

VegasWINNERS recently launched its newly designed website, providing sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice. Leading the group of world class handicappers on VegasWINNERS is Wayne Allyn Root, the man who has single-handedly merged sports gambling into Wall Street investment advice, and is the only sports handicapper awarded a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

