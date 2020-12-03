Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's SERVICE 800 Joins TSIA's Semiannual Conferences

SERVICE 800 a Sponsor at TSIA's Technology and Services Conferences in 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that SERVICE 800 has joined as a sponsor for TSIA's technology and services conferences, which deliver relevant technology services, sales, channel optimization, and product content that helps teams navigate evolving business challenges.

Technology and Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth. TSIA holds two conferences annually, TSIA Interact in the spring, and Technology & Services World in the fall. In 2020, TSIA conferences brought together top industry professionals from 96 countries around the world, with registrations reaching nearly 15,000.

"I'm excited that SERVICE 800 will again be a participating sponsor of TSIA's technology and services conferences in 2021," says Gail Propson, Director New Business Development. "I'm looking forward to working alongside board members to advance the growth of TSIA. SERVICE 800's 20+ year partnership with TSIA has provided invaluable resources and education to SERVICE 800 and our clients."

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with SERVICE 800," says Tom Rich, SVP, Operations at TSIA. "Our partners have industry-leading technologies and solutions that help solve our members' most pressing business challenges. TSIA's conferences are a great way to facilitate those opportunities."

More information about TSIA's conferences can be found at www.tsia.com/conference.

About TSIA

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of over 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80% of the Fortune 100 technology companies. For additional information, please visit: https://www.tsia.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc

Twitter: @service800

Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

investors@beyondcommerceinc.com

702-675-8022

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619239/Beyond-Commerces-SERVICE-800-Joins-TSIAs-Semiannual-Conferences