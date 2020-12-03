Functionality Benefits Over Conventional Frozen Plasma to Drive the Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market: Future Market Insights Study

Participants in the prothrombin complex concentrate market are leveraging the introduction of numerous vitamin K antagonist offerings to bolster applications.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The prothrombin complex concentrate market is expected to grow steadily with a 4.5% CAGR by the end of 2028. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the short-term for participants in the prothrombin complex concentrate market. The need for blood clotting agents in the health care sector during the crisis are likely to hurt market players. However, the market is likely continue growing post-pandemic, as incidences of chronic diseases continue to rise.

"A key factor influencing market developments is the growing investments by market players to widen the supply and distribution networks of plasma centers. This is expected to result in efforts towards innovations in production processes within the industry," says the FMI study.

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market - Leading Takeaways

4-factor PCC offerings will display relatively larger market share owing to higher efficacy in warfarin reversal.

Acquired coagulation applications will register a higher rate of growth with widespread cases of warfarin-induced bleeding.

North America is a dominant regional market owing to government approval and sales of 4-factor PCC in the region.

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market - Growth Factors

The growing use of major vitamin K antagonist in the healthcare sector is a major market driver.

The lack of need for thawing and blood matching unlike other anti-coagulation reversal procedures, drives adoption.

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market - Constraints

Risks of conditions such as microvascular thrombosis and disseminated intravascular coagulation from blood clots is an obstacle to application.

Safety concerns in terms of thromboembolic events from prothrombin complex concentrate hinders market developments.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has had a positive effect on the prothrombin complex concentrate market. Increased spending on bulk supplies of essential medicine in the healthcare sector has supported short term demand.

Also, the higher production rates and supplies of factor IX during the covid-19 pandemic is driving operations in the industry. The increased demand for plasma and blood during the pandemic will drive industry growth. This trend is unlikely to change even post pandemic, with widespread use for other chronic disease treatments.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers participating in the prothrombin complex concentrate market are Shire, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Nihon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSL Behring GmbH, and Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation.

Leading players in the prothrombin complex concentrate market have been displaying increased interest in expanding research into prothrombin complex concentrate to gain better understanding of effects in healthcare applications.

For instance, NovoSeven by Novo Nordisk has been associated with lower levels of hazardous blood clots in a review study in Sept 2019. Portola Pharmaceuticals has released new research in-vitro data on the application of 4-factor PCC, stating no direct relation to inhibition of thrombin generation. Chugai Pharmaceuticals and Genentech have released preliminary real-world findings on the use of Hemlibra, stating the efficacy of the medicine in adults and children suffering hemophilia.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the prothrombin complex concentrate market. The market is segmented in terms of product type (3-factor PCC and 4-factor PCC), indication (Haemiohilia B, trauma, life-threatening coagulopathy with acute bleeding, warfarin-associated acute, life threatening bleeding, and non-warfarin anticoagulant reversal with acute bleeding), and distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and compound pharmacies) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa).

