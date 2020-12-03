Alamo Cycle Plex's Partner & GM Dave Sears Outlines his Company's COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plan

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / In an effort to protect the health and wellness of employees, customers, and members of the community, Dave Sears, Partner and General Manager of Alamo Cycle Plex, has outlined his company's COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plan. Alamo Cycle Plex offers the newest models from Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, Vanderhall, Polaris Slingshot, Suzuki, Yamaha and Yamaha Power, and the company's convenient San Antonio location also offers service, parts, clothing and accessories from top quality manufacturers.

Alamo Cycle Plex's COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plan was developed to align with the rules, guidelines, and recommendations put forth by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. These protocols include:

Requiring that sick employees, or those who may have contracted COVID-19, remain at home until their symptoms diminish and they have tested negative for the virus.

Instructing all employees to follow appropriate hygiene practices, such as sneezing and coughing into the elbow, frequent hand washing, and avoiding or limiting contact with surfaces.

Increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing common touchpoints, such as phones, desks, doorknobs, and doors.

Enforcing one-way traffic flows, and advising employees to properly wear masks or face coverings/shields when social distancing is the workplace is not feasible.

Restricting all non-essential domestic and international travel for employees.

Dave Sears and the Alamo Cycle Plex leadership team are also regularly monitoring communications and directives released by public health authorities at the local, state and national level, and will adjust and update the company's COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plan accordingly.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety, and wellness of our staff, our customers, and the members of our community," commented Dave Sears, a USMC Veteran with several years of experience in the powersports industry. "In addition to following safety rules on our sales floor and throughout our service and parts department, we are also ensuring that our employees adhere to protocols when attending events, such as our monthly two and three wheel ride meetups."

Continued Dave Sears, who joined Alamo Cycle Plex in 2018: "This has been a very challenging time for all of us. However, I am confident that we will get through this together, and emerge even stronger than ever."

About Alamo Cycle Plex

Headquartered in San Antonio, Alamo Cycle Plex has earned a reputation as one of the area's premier power sports dealers, and offers a complete line-up of the newest models from Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, Vanderhall, Polaris Slingshot, Suzuki, Yamaha and Yamaha Power. The company, which has been in the Sistrunk family for over 40 years, also provides service to all makes and models, as well as an extensive selection of parts, clothing, and accessories from top quality manufacturers. Alamo Cycle Plex is led by Partners Robert Sistrunk and Dave Sears, who ensure that all staff members are knowledgeable, professional, friendly, and relentlessly focused on exceeding customer expectations.

