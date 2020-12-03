Dolphin Entertainment: Be Social Group Launches The Kit, an Influencer Marketing Initiative for Brands Seeking Turnkey Social Buzz

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Digital Influencer Marketing firm Be Social Group, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has launched The Kit, a new ongoing service that streamlines organic influencer product seeding for brands. The new service is part of Be Social's Brands Services Division, which specializes in Influencer Marketing, Media Relations, Digital Strategy, and Events.

Be Social first debuted The Kit in September with a curated group of brands including Sunday Riley, Supergoop, and Vanity Planet. The summer-themed box included a complementary collection of beauty products, swimwear, women's accessories, and hair tools, among other items, that were packaged and delivered to 66 beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencers. Within just one month, 588 pieces of content were created for the brands involved, generating over 122 million impressions on social media.

"The Summer Kit was a tremendous success right out of the gate, and it was very clear to us that we could scale this business," said Be Social Group founder and CEO Ali Grant. ""The Kit is a natural addition to our menu of brand services because it provides a highly attractive opportunity to curate and deliver a package of seasonal must-have products straight to the doorstep of our close influencer contacts."

Be Social Group is currently in the final stages of preparing their second edition of The Kit, which will be holiday themed and sent to a group of influencers and creators early this month. Brands such as Arches & Halos, EyeBuyDirect, and The Happy Planner have signed on to be included in the holiday edition box, among other companies in the beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle space.

The Kit streamlines and refines the process of getting products in front of digital tastemakers. Be Social carefully tailors the selection of the targeted influencers, based upon their individual product preferences. This process yields maximum social media engagement for the brands involved because Be Social matches their products with the influencers most likely to post about them.

According to Grant, "This new service is a turnkey solution to get a brand's product in the hands of highly-engaged creators and achieve impactful results at a fraction of the cost of solo outreach. Brands come to us because they don't have the bandwidth to build these relationships with influencers and often find that 'cold-sending' products doesn't deliver the hoped-for results."

Be Social is in the process of developing the 2021 calendar for The Kit, which will include a core set of quarterly seasonal boxes, as well as themed boxes aimed at niche targets.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About Be Social Group

Be Social Group is a Los Angeles-based digital communications agency and ?one of the first agencies with a hyper focus on executing influencer outreach and collaboration. Like the name suggests, Be Social is all about relationships. The company is an awareness-building powerhouse with a built-in influencer network of millions of close connections. ?The team has worked hard to cultivate deep-rooted relationships so that your brand, your message, and your story are amplified. With a dedicated focus on all things influencer, the company's expertise spans across influencers, media and experiences. Influential, innovative and progressive, Be Social has reinvented the approach to digital awareness.

The company was founded by Ali Grant in 2012. ?Ali recognized the power of digital creators and built a business harnessing their influence. ?Inc. named Be Social one of the fastest growing companies in 2017 and 2018. You can learn more about Be Social on their ?website? and ?Instagram?.

