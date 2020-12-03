World-Class Extractions Inc.: World Class Extractions Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Proprietary Solvent-Based Extraction Methods

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,851,077 covering methods for extracting and concentrating cannabinoids using ultrasound-enhanced solvent extraction bolsters World Class' intellectual patent portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,851,077 on December 1, 2020 in relation to the Company's methods for extracting and concentrating cannabinoids and other target compounds from cannabis using ultrasound-enhanced solvent extraction.

WCE's patented plant processing technology allows for prompt cannabinoid extraction following harvest, including the root and all other parts of the hemp plant and further utilizes ethanol for extraction, as opposed to the use of toxic hydrocarbon solvents. WCE's patented process additionally uses precisely focused ultrasound to release cannabinoids from the hemp plant that produces CBD yields that are believed to be among the highest in the industry while also minimizing biomass waste and solvent usage. Additional features associated with WCE's extraction methodology include fast set-up and mobile capabilities to allow for environmentally friendly, on-site processing that can likewise be modified to scale so as to process any volume of plant material.

The patented process by World-Class supplements its goal to achieve the most sustainable, efficient, and economical method of large-scale extraction from pre-processing of plant harvest to final extract end product by achieving maximized cannabinoid recovery yields while minimizing energy consumption and volume of solvent used in the extraction process, including the ability recapture and reuse the solvent for additional extraction cycles. As is widely recognized in the extraction industry, the amount and type of solvent used in the extraction process is one of the largest cost variables for operating extraction equipment.

Provisions of the patent covers several broad steps throughout the extraction process ranging from: compound removal, purification, cannabinoid isolation, filtration, separation, solvent recovery, compound mixtures and more.

"Since inception, World-Class always emphasized the importance of research & development in early stages of the cannabis industry as one of the most vital components in developing a long-term proven and tested extraction technology to meet current market demands of licensed holders," stated Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class. "As cannabis 2.0 continues to mature, more licensed holders and early mover extractors have concluded the need to improve current extraction methods and prove expertise beyond the first mover advantage. Receiving this patent proves we have accomplished a propriety sustainable method of extraction in the marketplace of extraction equipment. Receipt of this patent to our portfolio of intellectual property symbolizes a return on capital and resources that went towards our early stage research & development."

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Inc., World-Class deploys and manages custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. the Company offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the deployment of extraction and processing systems for cannabis and hemp. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

