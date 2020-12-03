Protein Hydrolysate Ingredient Manufacturers to Corner Infant-Based Foodstuffs: Future Market Insights Study

Heightened need to provide adequate nutritional supplements to infants for boosting immunity in the wake of the pandemic crisis to bolster growth prospects in the near term outlook.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global protein hydrolysate ingredient market is expected to aggrandize from 2020 to 2030, attributed to high uptake across numerous food and beverage preparations. Protein hydrolysates are easy to digest and contain much high protein concentrates, rendering them a primary ingredient choice.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, consumption is expected to burgeon as consumers seek to consume immunity boosting foodstuffs and beverages as a precautionary measure. Special emphasis is directed towards infant-based foods due to perceived concerns about their susceptibility to the virus.

Sports nutrition is yet another key application area which is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market in the long-run, as they possess high bioavailability and absorption properties which help in post-exercise muscle recovery.

"Growing demand for specialized nutrition among consumers is motivating manufacturers to introduce innovative food and beverage combinations, leading to immense proliferation of protein hydrolysate ingredients," remarks the FMI analyst.

Protein Hydrolysate Market- Key Takeaways

Casein protein hydrolysates to experience substantial increase, followed by plant-based protein hydrolysates

Asia-Pacific to emerge as the most lucrative market, attributed to an expanding population base requiring high protein inputs

Powdered protein hydrolysate ingredients to comprise maximum market share during the forecast period

Global protein hydrolysate ingredients market to expand at a robust 7.3% until 2028

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market- Key Drivers

Growing prevalence of lactose intolerance in the form of cow milk allergy ushers in a shift towards alternative formulations, broadening growth scope

Protein hydrolysate ingredients are garnering traction across clinical nutrition to lower sip feed viscosity for geriatric patients

Growing functional foods popularity to provide major impetus to the protein hydrolysate ingredients market

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market- Key Restraints

Availability of substitutes such as protein isolates and concentrates is likely to hinder expansion prospects of protein hydrolysate ingredients market

Concerns regarding the onset of 'rabbit starvation' due to excessive protein intake likely to limit consumption

COVID-19's Impact on Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to steer the global protein hydrolysate market in a positive direction, as consumers are shifting towards healthier food alternatives with the objective of boosting their immunity. Consequently, consumption of vegan food products is rising, prompting manufacturers to include protein-based ingredients.

Demand for plant-based protein hydrolysates is especially witnessing prolific upsurge, attributed to growing links between contraction of the coronavirus and meat-based food consumption. The International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation reported that over a quarter people started consuming plant-based proteins since the pandemic's outbreak.

On the supply side, prominent protein hydrolysate ingredient manufacturers are making extensive arrangements to secure existing supply chains and logistical arrangements to offset any further recessionary impacts which are anticipated in the wake of a possible second wave of infections.

Competitive Landscape

The global protein hydrolysate ingredients market is interspersed with the following market players: Kerry Group Plc, Arla Food Ingredients, Hilmar Ingredients, Armor Proteins, Constantino & C. Spa, Davisco Foods International Inc. (Agropur Inc.), Friesland Campina N.V and Glanbia PLC to name a few.

Majority of these players are concentrating on developing next-generation protein hydrolysate ingredients imbued with enhanced functionality and taste. For instance, Arla Food Ingredients manufactures the Icelandic-style Skyr snack line, containing high protein and less sugar and fat content.

