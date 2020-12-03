Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, today released the latest version of the Privitar Data Privacy PlatformTM, which includes new Right to be Forgotten functionality and enhanced enterprise-ready features designed to strengthen customers' ability to safely use sensitive data for analytics and machine learning.

Companies must comply with GDPR and support Right to be Forgotten requests, but doing so can be quite difficult and costly for businesses. When a request is received, it typically requires deleting all data for that individual so that it can no longer be processed or analyzed, and ensuring that data is removed from all instances. Not only is it challenging to ensure that all data touch points are accounted for, deleting data inherently reduces the analytical value of the data set.

"We believe that the best strategy is to take a privacy by design approach, so that all individuals have their privacy protected; Right to be Forgotten erasure requests aren't unnecessarily arduous to comply with, and businesses are able to maintain the full analytic value of their data," said Steve Totman, Chief Product Officer at Privitar. "Privitar's new Right to be Forgotten functionality makes it easy for customers to keep and continue to leverage all of their data, while respecting individuals' rights to privacy, and remaining compliant with GDPR."

Through Privitar's Right to be Forgotten capabilities, customers are able to use their de-identified data for analysis while complying with the Right to be Forgotten article in GDPR. Privitar's solution removes unique token mappings in the token vault, and an individual's de-identified data may be considered out-of-scope of Right to be Forgotten. The individual can no longer be re-identified ("unmasked") and the de-identified data retains value as it is still available for analysis.

In addition to the new Right to be Forgotten functionality, Privitar is also introducing a series of enterprise-ready features designed to strengthen customers' ability to safely use sensitive data for analytics. Users are now able to:

Support Centralized Credential Management with CyberArk: Through a new integration with CyberArk, customers can programmatically manage, store, and retrieve credentials for various key infrastructure (such as token vaults) from CyberArk. In addition, access to CyberArk's proprietary threat analytics and monitoring capabilities further improves the ability to avoid breaches.

Through a new integration with CyberArk, customers can programmatically manage, store, and retrieve credentials for various key infrastructure (such as token vaults) from CyberArk. In addition, access to CyberArk's proprietary threat analytics and monitoring capabilities further improves the ability to avoid breaches. Enable Audit Event Offloading via REST APIs : Audit events capture Privitar Policy Manager user activity, including logins, user and permission management, and configuration changes. APIs enable programmatic filtering, searching, and extraction of these Privitar Audit events. The extracted Audit information can be imported into third-party specialist tools.

: Audit events capture Privitar Policy Manager user activity, including logins, user and permission management, and configuration changes. APIs enable programmatic filtering, searching, and extraction of these Privitar Audit events. The extracted Audit information can be imported into third-party specialist tools. Meet Information Security Requirements: Many regulations and standards recommend or mandate centrally storing and analyzing audit events, requiring customers to efficiently export and aggregate this data across applications. Privitar's upgraded features enable customers to meet regulatory and internal compliance requirements and run custom analyses/reporting on their user activity to improve processes and detect anomalies.

For more information about the latest version of the Privitar Data Privacy Platform, visit www.privitar.com.

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to realize the promise of one of their most valuable assets safe, usable data.

Privitar empowers organizations to use sensitive data to gain valuable insights, and to support data-driven decisions. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use, while minimizing risk.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com.

