Engie has published the findings of its long-awaited feasibility study with Yara on the development of renewable hydrogen and ammonia. They plan to build new large-scale facilities in Western Australia, starting with a 10 MW solar farm and electrolyzer.From pv magazine Australia France's Engie and Yara recently published a report on the feasibility of making one of the Australian ammonia producer's plants dependent on green hydrogen instead of natural gas. The report shows plans for the initial 10 MW solar phase of what is set to become a hydrogen hub in Western Australia. The study, partially ...

